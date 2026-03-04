Noem Drops the Hammer on Dem Asking About Alleged Affair: To You GOP Women Are ‘Stupid’ or ‘Sluts’

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) grilled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday as she testified before the House Judiciary Committee. Moskowitz asked Noem about her relationship with Corey Lewandowski and allegations that the pair are having an affair. Noem hit back hard and accused the Florida Democrat of typecasting “conservative women” as either “stupid” or “sluts.”

Moskowitz began, “You’ve called Corey Lewandowski a special government employee. I understand what ‘government’ means, I understand what ’employee’ means, OK, but I don’t know what makes him special. Now, I want to give you an opportunity to answer on the record to Ms. Kamlanger-Dove’s question. I know you said it’s garbage, and it may be, but I really think you need to say the word “no” into the record so that you can clear that up.”

Noem replied, “I think the ridiculousness of this—and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing—are insane. And this has been something that I’ve refuted for years, and I continue to do that. So I would tell you, that’s what you’re doing.”

Moskowitz jumped in, “We can move on. I’m not gonna belabor it if it’s…”

Noem continued, “This is what you do.”

“Hold on, I’m not—I am not doing anything,” Moskowitz protested as Noem, added, “The socialist, liberal left, as you go off and you attack conservative women and you say that we’re either stupid or we’re sluts—that’s what you do.”

Moskowitz tried to jump back in as Noem accused him of using the “liberal playbook.”

“You were asked by Richard Blumenthal yesterday if Corey was involved in improving contracts. You said no. Do you want to correct that?” Moskowitz asked.

Noem replied, “What I would say is he, as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security, has no decision-making authority—no decision-making authority.”

Moskowitz hit back, “If you don’t want to correct it, fine. According to one of the FEMA administrators that you fired, there is nothing—including contracts—that is brought to you that he hasn’t reviewed. In fact, a significant amount of DHS internal routing documents has his signature on it above deputy secretaries, okay?” He concluded:

That former FEMA administrator wasn’t fired by you, the secretary. He was fired by Corey. It was Corey that called him into your office. It was Corey that made him submit to a polygraph test. The $100,000 spending rule that you created that comes to your desk—you’re not even sitting at your desk. It’s Corey who’s sitting there. ICE said the Republicans should be happy at the job that you’re doing. Really? You’re looking at the person who single-handedly took the president’s signature core issue—immigration, the issue that got him elected—from 59% to 39%. Two hundred miles of border wall are being held up by you. They had to bring in Tom Homan and pull him out of Minnesota. I think the country needs a national divorce from you on biblical grounds. I mean, if Donald Trump were still Apprentice Trump, he would look at you and realize you’re the weakest cabinet member, and he’d fire you. And if the president said to you that the only way DHS could reopen is if you resigned, I hope you would take him up on it. Now, I want to end on a happy note, Mr. Chairman. You know, the president gave out all sorts of stuff during the State of the Union. I don’t want you to leave. I got you a new Coast Guard blankie—the one you lost, okay? So this is for you. You don’t leave empty-handed when you come to Judiciary.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

