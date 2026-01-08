Fox News reporter Alexis McAdams told anchor John Roberts Thursday that the Minneapolis protests she has witnessed have “sometimes” been peaceful, but it “just depends on what you think peaceful is.”

Minneapolis residents have been protesting the presence of ICE agents in their city, as well as the ICE-involved shooting death of poet and mother Renee Good, who was shot and killedon Wednesday.

“Alexis, we see the police officers standing around, but we hear a cacophony around you,” Roberts said of the noise.

McAdams then gave Roberts a brief tour of the different protest groups.

“I will walk you over here with these protesters,” McAdams said. “And the reason that the border patrol moved back was because they had to retreat after they just made a few arrests. But it’s kind of slimmed down a little bit in terms of protesters, but this is what it looks like from a different angle.”

“They called these agents ‘killers’ — and also for people listening, they will hear some cursing,” McAdams warned.

“Walking over this way…this is the other side where some of those protesters are. Their main message is, they say I.C.E. killed one of their neighbors. They don’t feel that she was really doing anything wrong,” McAdams said of the killing of Renee Good.

“We see behind you, noisy but peaceful at this point,” Roberts commented.

“Yeah, I mean it ebbs and flows, that’s the main message here because you see different things on social media, McAdams said. “Obviously, this morning it was chaotic and they made a dozen arrests, and the I.C.E. agents were shooting pepper balls to try to get these people to calm down. But a second ago there was a guy who spat on one of those agents and he was taken into custody and then they get really mad and they say, ‘Let him go, he is being kidnapped, released him!’ And they’re like, ‘He just spat on them!’ Sometimes it’s peaceful, just depends on what you think peaceful is.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.