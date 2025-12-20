NYT Reporters Dish on Trump’s Once-Cozy Relationship With Epstein: They Were ‘Chasing Sex All the Time’

Two reporters from The New York Times who did a deep dive on the friendship between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump found their relationship was based solely on “getting laid” and sharing details with one another.

Steve Eder, who investigated Epstein’s finances, and Nick Confessore, who investigated the friendship, appeared on MS NOW’s The Weekend Primetime show on Saturday.

Co-host Antonia Hylton asked Confessore, “We heard earlier from the chief of staff, Susie Wiles, that the relationship here between the president and Epstein was basically ‘playboys.’ But you’ve reported on this extensively. Is it more complicated than that?”

“It’s much more complicated,” Confessore said. “First of all, ‘playboy’ is a polite way to put it. These two men were chasing women and chasing sex all the time. That was the basis of their friendship. When they got on the phone, they talked about who they had had sex with and where.”

“They would trade modeling cards,” he continued. “They forged relationships with modeling agencies to get more access to women, and they threw parties at which certain women have made accusations of sexual assault and abuse.”

He added, “Now, that’s separate from saying that Donald Trump was implicated in Epstein’s crimes, in his trafficking. But it’s also a long way away from a purely wholesome relationship. Their shared hobby wasn’t golf — It was pursuing women and getting laid.”

Trump famously bought the Miss Universe Organization in 1996, that included the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA pageants. He also launched Trump Model Management, in 1999. In the early 1990s, Trump hosted a “Calendar Girl Competition” party Mar-a-Lago with Epstein as the only other male guest.

The Trump administration has been suspected of covering up the release of the Epstein files, which were due to be made public Friday at midnight. The Attorney General’s office released only part of the files on its website, leading to the co-sponsors of the Epstein Transparency Act, Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), to say they were considering impeaching AG Pam Bondi.

