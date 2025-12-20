Trump Called His Twitter Posts the ‘Modern-Day Equivalent of the Gettysburg Address’

What is the 21st century equivalent of Abraham Lincoln’s historic Gettysburg Address? President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, according to President Trump.

The president made the bold and self-flattering claim while giving a White House tour to Fox News star Jesse Watters during his first term, Watters said on Saturday. Watters shared the story while giving a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We go up there, and there’s the Gettysburg Address, and it’s encased in glass,” Watters remembered. “And he’s standing next to it and he says, ‘You know, Jesse, some people say my Twitter account is the modern-day equivalent of the Gettysburg Address.”

That drew a big laugh from the TPUSA crowd.

“I said, ‘some people, meaning you?'” Watters said he fired back at Trump.

He did not share what the president said in response. The president made his quip — assuming it was a quip — before Twitter was bought by Elon Musk and had its name changed to X; it also came a few years before Trump launched his own social platform, Truth Social.

If this story sounds familiar, it might be because Trump said in 2024 he had “done more for the Black individual” than Lincoln.

Watters said he was joined on the tour by Sebastian Gorka and Stuart Varney.

He said the president continued with the tour by showing off a Claude Monet painting that belonged to Jackie Kennedy. Watters said Trump planned on taking the painting with him when he left the White House, but the cable anchor told him he did not think that was a good idea.

The Gettysburg Address, as anyone who passed their high school US History class will know, was President Lincoln’s iconic 1863 speech honoring the Union soldiers who died in the Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

Lincoln’s 272-word speech ended by saying the soldiers who perished “shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

And considering all of President Trump’s social media posts are saved by the National Archives and Records Administration, they shall not perish, either, as long as the country is around.

