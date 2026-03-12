‘On Scene in a Heartbeat’: Officials Credit Thorough Planning for Thwarted Synagogue Attack

Officials in West Bloomfield, Michigan, are crediting thorough planning and a quick response for the thwarting on Thursday’s attack on Temple Israel synagogue, which housed a preschool with young children inside.

During a press briefing, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard praised the temple’s local security as “incredible” after a security guard shot the suspect shortly after he entered.

“At least one individual came to the temple. Security saw him, engaged him in gunfire at the scene,” Bouchard said.

Bouchard told reporters the as-yet unidentified suspect drove a vehicle through the doors before exchanging gunfire with security. Bouchard said that “something ignited” inside the vehicle, and the suspect was found dead inside.

“Everybody’s been moved out of the school,” Bouchard said. “We’ve got a ton of people here. As I said, West Bloomfield got on-scene in a heartbeat. Everybody else came from everywhere.”

Bouchard said local authorities were prepared for such an attack.

“Actually, Chief and I have been communicating for almost two weeks, every time I’ve gotten some intelligence from the national level, I’ve been sharing,” Bouchard said. “We’ve been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening. So there was no lack of preparation.”

Bouchard added that “all Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out.”

At least one member of the temple’s security team was hit by the suspect’s vehicle and was treated at a local hospital, Bouchard said. No other injuries have been reported thus far.

MS NOW reported Thursday that the FBI’s Detroit bureau led an active shooter training for the temple in January so they would be prepared for such an attack.

Police in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and other major cities are reportedly increasing their presence at Jewish facilities out of an abundance of caution.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested for staging an “ISIS-inspired” IED attack in New York City aimed at an anti-Muslim protest near Gracie Mansion, the home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

Watch the clip above via CNN.

