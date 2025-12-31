Pam Bondi Ridiculed After Posting Chart to Tout Fentanyl Death Decline — Before Trump Took Office
Attorney General Pam Bondi subjected herself to some social media mockery after she shared a chart showing a steep decline in fentanyl deaths, with data that ended before her boss, President Donald Trump, took office.
It all started Tuesday afternoon when Bondi shared the chart, titled “Annual Drug Overdose Deaths (DOD) Rates by US Census Region From October 2015 to October 2024.”
“Since day one, the Trump Administration and this Department of Justice have been fighting to end the drug epidemic in our country,” Bondi said in the post. “President Trump closed the border. DOJ agents have seized hundreds of millions of potentially lethal fentanyl doses. We are aggressively prosecuting drug traffickers and cartel leaders. These are the results.”
Trump, however, didn’t take office until January 2025, and Bondi wasn’t sworn in as attorney general until February 5, 2025.
Bondi later deleted her post, but not before several left-leaning accounts shared screengrabs of the chart.
“HOLY CRAP!” liberal commentator Brian Krassenstein said. “Is Pam Bondi really this stupid or does she think MAGA is and won’t realize?”
Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) added: “Dear @AGPamBondi: The chart you provided ends in October 2024. Thank you for unintentionally giving massive credit to Joe Biden. Also, when are you going to stop violating federal law and provide the unredacted Epstein Files? Happy New Year”
Others followed their lead:
—
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓