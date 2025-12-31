Pam Bondi Ridiculed After Posting Chart to Tout Fentanyl Death Decline — Before Trump Took Office

Attorney General Pam Bondi subjected herself to some social media mockery after she shared a chart showing a steep decline in fentanyl deaths, with data that ended before her boss, President Donald Trump, took office.

It all started Tuesday afternoon when Bondi shared the chart, titled “Annual Drug Overdose Deaths (DOD) Rates by US Census Region From October 2015 to October 2024.”

“Since day one, the Trump Administration and this Department of Justice have been fighting to end the drug epidemic in our country,” Bondi said in the post. “President Trump closed the border. DOJ agents have seized hundreds of millions of potentially lethal fentanyl doses. We are aggressively prosecuting drug traffickers and cartel leaders. These are the results.”

Trump, however, didn’t take office until January 2025, and Bondi wasn’t sworn in as attorney general until February 5, 2025.

Bondi later deleted her post, but not before several left-leaning accounts shared screengrabs of the chart.

“HOLY CRAP!” liberal commentator Brian Krassenstein said. “Is Pam Bondi really this stupid or does she think MAGA is and won’t realize?”

HOLY CRAP! Is Pam Bondi really this stupid or does she think MAGA is and won't realize? pic.twitter.com/MXHn35YVd3 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 30, 2025

Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) added: “Dear @AGPamBondi: The chart you provided ends in October 2024. Thank you for unintentionally giving massive credit to Joe Biden. Also, when are you going to stop violating federal law and provide the unredacted Epstein Files? Happy New Year”

Dear @AGPamBondi: The chart you provided ends in October 2024. Thank you for unintentionally giving massive credit to Joe Biden. Also, when are you going to stop violating federal law and provide the unredacted Epstein Files? Happy New Year! https://t.co/XMDicMM8Df — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 30, 2025

Others followed their lead:

Pam Bondi dirty deleted this chart she posted which ends in 2024 showing the tremendous progress made by Joe Biden. Thanks Pam. pic.twitter.com/F9vxCe5QhZ — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) December 31, 2025

Pam Bondi had to delete her post, that had a chart as proof of the Trump administration's success in reducing drug overdoses, after someone had to tell that fucking nimwit that the data she posted actually showed the Biden administration’s record 🙄 pic.twitter.com/n8AZWWWmuu — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) December 31, 2025

Pam Bondi to use Biden’s chart for all of the hard work they’re doing to combat drugs — then deleted it. 😂 They’re so dumb. pic.twitter.com/A4J9BExH7i — TPBlue 🇺🇸🦅 (@TPBlue4) December 31, 2025

FWIW: While AG Pam Bondi touts Trump admin’s anti-drug efforts, the chart with her post (overdose death rates) ends in October 2024 — before Trump returned to office. It's possible some other chart or data shows the effects of the admin’s campaign, but this one isn’t it. https://t.co/ntF2qqmuxZ — Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) December 30, 2025

