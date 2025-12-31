‘Stunning Display of Cruelty’: Trump Ripped After Disparaging Kennedy Posts Just After JFK Granddaughter’s Death Announcement

President Donald Trump was ripped across the internet on Tuesday after he posted a series of disparaging posts about former President John F. Kennedy and his family, just hours after it was announced that his granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, had died following a battle with cancer.

“They don’t raise money for it. They never show up,” wrote the president via Truth Social on Tuesday, next to a Mediaite article about anger from JFK’s family after Trump’s proposed addition of his name to the Kennedy Center.

“The Trumps have always been supporters of the arts. The Kennedys are supporters of the Kennedys,” read another screenshot from a Truth Social user posted by Trump.

“On a day when the Kennedy family is grappling with an unimaginable personal loss, Donald Trump chose to use his platform to launch petty, vindictive attacks against them. Yet another stunning display of cruelty and utter lack of basic human decency,” wrote the left-leaning outlet Meidas Touch on Tuesday.

Per a Tuesday announcement on Instagram from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, Schlossberg, an acclaimed environmental journalist, died at age 35 after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer she publicly disclosed in a New Yorker essay last month. Notably, she also used that piece to call out her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for his policies as Health Secretary.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” read the announcement. “She will always be in our hearts.”

Beyond Meidas Touch, other X users chimed in to scold the president.

“There is no bottom for Trump,” wrote Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics and the author of The Kennedy Half Century, on Tuesday.

Other users chose more descriptive terms.

Only a deeply insecure, narcissistic sociopath would spend the day a Kennedy family member dies from cancer reposting petty attacks on the Kennedys—because he's obsessed with appropriating (and destroying) a legacy he'll never have. Pathetic. And revealing. — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) December 31, 2025

A family announces a young woman is dead, and his first instinct isn’t silence.

It’s a repost. A cheap punch. A dopamine hit. That’s the whole presidency in miniature: grief becomes a stage, decency becomes “weakness,” and cruelty becomes policy.

He can’t lead a country, so he… — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) December 31, 2025

Hell will reject this motherfucker—even Satan won't take someone like Trump. Rob Reiner, John McCain…the list doesn't end. — YesWeCan-FormAMorePerfectUnion (@mybestyearsnow) December 31, 2025

This last user references Trump’s posts in the wake of the December 14 murders of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, in which the president said that the couple’s deaths were “reportedly due to the anger he caused by others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction … known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

The reaction was swift and widespread, with lawmakers from both parties condemning the remarks as inappropriate and disrespectful.