Pro-MAGA commentator David Urban branded Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) a “chickensh*t” for the coast-to-coast chaos at airports during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

Urban argued Schumer has done a horrible job leading Democrats through the ongoing partial government shutdown and has refused to compromise with Republicans on getting a deal passed to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Why? Because Schumer is scared of betraying his liberal base and doing anything to enforce immigration laws — and losing his status as Senate minority leader in the process, he argued.

“Tom Homan was up on the hill negotiating, trying to get this bill passed in the Senate. You’ve seen the White House give on lots of things — [body] cameras, identification on ICE. The white house has given and given and given,” Urban started off by saying.

He continued, “The fact of the matter is, Chuck Schumer is just a chickensh*t. I’ll say it, because he’s concerned that he’s not going to be the majority leader. He doesn’t want to pass anything that doesn’t just blow up ICE. So that’s why we’re stuck here… everybody knows what has to be done. Chuck Schumer won’t allow it to be done in the Senate.”

His blunt remark followed a Wall Street Journal report that said some Congressional Democrats and “progressive activists” are looking to bump Schumer from his leadership role.

Ashley Allison — a CNN political commentator and former national coalitions director for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020 — jumped in and said Urban and Republicans were silly to want ICE helping out at airports in the meantime.

“This is not good policy and this is not good politically,” she said.

Things got a bit testier a moment later when Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) pressed Urban on his issues with Dems.

“We’ve got a discharge petition to fund the other three. And I want to give you one simple issue — the Constitution. Do you believe in the Constitution? And warrants?”

“Of course I do!” Urban shot back. He then said the warrants are a different issue, but that they allow immigration officials to do “specific” things.

“They’re not going in without authorization,” he said.

Urban’s back-and-forth with the panel comes a day after President Donald Trump said he would be deploying ICE agents to airports nationwide to help with the long security lines. His plan comes as the New York Post reported thousands of TSA employees have been calling out sick each day as the partial shutdown stretched to Day 36 on Sunday; another 376 have quit their jobs, leaving around 50,000 TSA employees to deal with the recent madness at airports.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!