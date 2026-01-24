Protesters Confront Trump ICE Agents After New Shooting: ‘We Can See Your Face B*TCH! F*CK YOU!’

Protesters shouted expletives as they confronted Trump deportation forces after another shooting unfolded in Minneapolis, chanting “I smell Nazis!” and deriding the officers as “traitors!”

It has been two weeks since a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent named Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

On Saturday morning, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) confirmed on Saturday that ICE agents shot a man in Minneapolis as social media video of the incident circulated.

Protests erupted, and on Saturday morning’s edition of MS NOW’s Velshi, anchor Ali Velshi tossed to live video of the demonstrations as they chanted “I smell Nazis!” and shouted “F*CK YOU!” among other things:

PROTESTERS: I smell Nazis!

ALI VELSHI: All right, so the crowd is chanting at these agents. Again, these seem to be federal agents in front of us, not state police or Minneapolis state police. And the reason you can know that is that Minneapolis state police and Minneapolis city police tend to wear full uniforms that identify them as such.

…

PROTESTERS: You’re a bitch! ALI VELSHI: It looks like the police tape has come down, they are attempting to put it back up. PROTESTERS: Oh She’s behind the f*cking line! Stop hurting people! We’re behind the f*ckin’ line! What’s your name and badge number? What’s you name and badge number?! Unfortunately, we can still see your face through your f*ckin’ mask, b*tch! Have you ever killed a dog! F*ck you! You killed my neighbors today! F*ck you. f*ck you! You’re a traitor to your country! ALI VELSHI: I suppose you are just tuning in now. Let me just tell you what is going on. This is the, I’m not sure exactly if this is the intersection, but this, this shooting has been reported to be at Nicollet and East 26th in Minneapolis.

Watch above via MS NOW’s Velshi.

