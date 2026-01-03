‘What the Hell Are We Doing?!’ House Democrat Goes OFF on Trump’s Venezuela Strike in Scorching CNN Rant

Combat veteran Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) sounded off about President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Venezuela and the apprehension of dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump held a press conference Saturday to inform Americans of his actions in Venezuela and intention of running the country until he finds a suitable replacement for Maduro.

“This is insane. What the hell are we doing?” Moulton said on CNN. “I mean, we’ve got a lot of problems in America today, and invading, occupying, running Venezuela does not solve any of them. This is illegal. It’s unjustified. It is not in our national interest. And there seems to be no plan whatsoever for what happens next.”

Host Erin Burnett asked about Trump’s assertion that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine would be running the South American country until further notice.

“Again, no plan,” Moulton said. “He hasn’t even been able to say what the goals are.”

Moulton continued:

Let’s let’s recall that every step of the way, he’s lied about what he’s doing. He said that he’s not doing regime change. This is exactly what he’s done. He said this war was about the drugs. I think we all know that it’s not going to stop drugs. He first said it was about fentanyl, then it turns out fentanyl doesn’t come from Venezuela. He said it was about drugs coming to the United States, even though the cocaine from Venezuela goes largely to Europe. Every step of the way, he and Rubio have lied, lied to the American people, lied to members of Congress about what’s going on here. So maybe this is all about the oil, and he’s just trying to steal their oil. But we don’t know because we can’t trust anything the president says.

