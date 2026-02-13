Lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef got into a screaming match on Piers Morgan Uncensored, with the former threatening to sue the latter.

During the exchange, Youssef claimed Dershowitz had settled a lawsuit for “nearly a million dollars.”

“Innocent men don’t pay. They go to trial,” Youssef said, leading to Dershowitz accusing him of defamation.

Dershowitz was the subject of a defamation lawsuit from the late Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The lawsuit was dropped in 2022, with Giuffre admitting she may have made a mistake in identifying Dershowitz as an abuser.

“You’re lying. You’re defaming me. You are now going to be sued for saying I paid a million dollars,” Dershowitz said.

Morgan stepped in to give Dershowitz a chance to respond as Youssef kept going after him.

“I’m instructing my lawyers to file a lawsuit against him for saying I paid a million dollars. What happened is a woman falsely accused me,” Dershowitz said.

Though Giuffre never paid him a million dollars, Dershowitz promised Youssef that he would end up forking over the amount.

“You saying that I paid a million dollars is gonna result in you having to pay me many millions of dollars!” he said.

Youssef referred to a 2019 New Yorker article about the case, though it’s not clear where the claim about a million dollars came from.

“You know, you’re such a liar,” Dershowitz said.” You know, I thought you were a comedian. I thought at least you’d be funny. You’re just a liar. You’re somebody who is prepared to make any kind of anti-Semitic, anti-Israel statement. Now I want you to justify the million. I want to you to justify that I paid a million dollars. I want your to justify that. Will you justify it? Will you justify that I paid a million dollars?”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!