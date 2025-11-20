Rep. Cory Mills Just Got Busted for Yet Another Sex Scandal: Report

No stranger to scandal, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) just got his name in the headlines again, this time for reportedly getting caught with sex workers during a 2021 rescue mission to help evacuate Americans from Afghanistan.

The tale of Mills’ alleged misplaced priorities was reported on Thursday by Reese Gorman at NOTUS, citing “a source with direct knowledge of the incident and two sources briefed on the matter.”

According to Gorman’s report, Mills was part of a group of private individuals on an unofficial trip to Afghanistan in the wake of the chaos that accompanied the withdrawal of U.S. troops, with the intention of extracting Americans still stranded there as the Taliban retook control. At the time, Mills, an Army veteran, was a candidate for Florida’s 7th congressional district.

The trouble arose before they even arrived in Afghanistan, Gorman wrote, when the group was stopped in Tbilisi, Georgia before continuing on the next phase of their travels. One evening, Mills “was caught with sex workers” in the hallway of their accommodations, a discovery that made the other group members because “[t]heir mission was already sensitive, given the state of the country they were trying to enter.”

New: Cory Mills was caught with sex workers in Tilbisi, Georgia in 2021. While awaiting to travel on an unannounced rescue mission to Afghanistan, Mills was caught in the hallway with sex workers and was kicked out of the group.https://t.co/rZ0o3A2q66 — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) November 20, 2025

The sources told NOTUS that this incident led the group to decide to “part ways” with Mills, and he traveled to Afghanistan separately.

While there, Mills did apparently help evacuate an American woman and her three children and then later publicly squabbled with the State Department, accusing the Biden administration of stealing credit in an appearance on Fox News and other media interviews.

Mills, now 45, has co-founded several security and defense contracting companies. His troubles over the past year include multiple on-the-record stolen valor accusations from soldiers who served with him in combat, a House Ethics Committee investigation into his business dealings and financial disclosures, a report he was being evicted from his D.C. penthouse apartment after his landlord accused him of owing $85,000, an accusation in February from 27-year-old Sarah Raviani that he had assaulted her at that D.C. apartment, a warrant was issued for Mills’ arrest but then Raviani recanted her accusations and he was not arrested, and then in September, Lindsey Langston, 26, the current reigning Miss United States and a Florida GOP state committeewoman, filed a restraining order petition against him.

Langston’s petition included numerous allegations against Mills, describing how she broke up with him after learning he was also in a relationship with Raviani from the news reports. However, he continued to aggressively pursue and harass her for months, ignoring her repeated rejections and requests to leave her alone.

According to Langston, “the threats from Cory intensified over time,” and included “emotional manipulation,” “physical violence against whoever I date in the future,” and threats to release nude images and sexually explicit videos of her, which would violate the Miss United States pageant’s code of conduct and jeopardize her crown.

Last month, a Florida judge slapped Mills with a restraining order requiring him to stay away from Langston, telling the congressman he found his testimony to not be believable.

Momentum is building in the House to censure Mills for these accusations of domestic violence and stolen valor, with several of his fellow Republicans supporting a censure resolution.

Regarding this latest report about sex workers in Georgia, his office did not respond to NOTUS’ request for comment and thus far, Mills has not posted on social media about it, although he has recently denied other allegations against him.