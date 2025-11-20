Fox’s Trey Gowdy Defends Trump for Suggesting Democrats Who Made Video Should Be Executed: ‘I’m Sure He Meant After a Trial’ 

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy came to President Donald Trump’s defense on Thursday, hours after the president accused six Democratic lawmakers of “seditious behavior” that is “punishable by death.”

On Tuesday, those lawmakers – all of whom served in the military or the intelligence services – released a video telling Americans currently serving in those capacities to “refuse illegal orders.”

The Democrats in the video are: Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ); Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI); Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO); Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA); Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH); Rep Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said, reading lines from a joint statement.

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL,” Trump claimed on Truth Social. “Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT.”

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” the president said in a second post. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT”

In a third post, the president wrote, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

For good measure, Trump also reposted several posts slamming the Democrats, including one that said, “Indict all of them,” and another that cut right to the chase, stating, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!”

On Thursday’s Special Report on Fox News, Bret Baier asked Gowdy, a former Republican member of Congress, for a reaction. Gowdy responded by slamming the Democratic lawmakers and defending Trump.

“I’m sure he meant after a trial by your peers, a jury trial by your peers, and after you have been found guilty,” Gowdy said. “I mean, it was a stupid video. Look, you can’t get put to death for making a stupid video, or I’d be dead. I understand why the president is upset. It was a dumb video. I would advise him to ignore it.”

Watch above via Fox News.