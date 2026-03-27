Bret Baier Blurts Trump ‘Doesn’t Love Fox News Polls’ As He Confronts Johnson Over ‘Tough Numbers’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier said “the president doesn’t love Fox News polls” as he confronted Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) with “tough numbers” for President Donald Trump.

Trump suffered his highest disapproval rating ever in the Fox News poll this week along with a raft of other dismal data points, which pro-Trump hosts at the network have not been anxious to talk about on the air.

But on Thursday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report, Baier — noting Trump’s past attacks — asked Johnson about the poll and pointed out some especially deadly figures from the sirvey:

BAIER: You heard some of those polls that Jacqui talked about, new Fox News polls. The president doesn’t love Fox News polls. But these polls track with other polls that we’re watching. How do you feel about things — the way things are going in the U.S.? Satisfied now 36, dissatisfied 64. The approval of President Trump on inflation and the economy down to 28 and 34 percent. Those are tough numbers. And you’re a little — JOHNSON: Yep. BAIER: — way from a midterm. But they’re real. JOHNSON: They’re real. The president was on the previous program with The Five and he was talking about the 100 percent support he has in MAGA. And those are CNN polls showing that. Look, those numbers are not surprising right now because there’s a lot of frustration in the country about the wait times at TSA, about gas prices. So much of this is — BAIER: And about the war. JOHNSON: And about the war. And the gas prices and the conflict in Iran are directly related. That is going to resolve soon. We very much believe that. We’re very hopeful about that. And when it does, we get right back to the growing economy. Because, remember, we did the One Big Beautiful bill, the Working Families Tax Cut. We did that so that people would have bigger paychecks and bigger tax refunds. That’s what they will be experiencing again as soon as the dust settles over this conflict.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

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