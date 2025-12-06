Retirement Now Possible For 88-Year-Old Army Vet After Influencer Surprises Him With Huge Check

An 88-year-old army veteran received the surprise of a lifetime from strangers around the world thanks to a viral TikTok video that raised $1.8 million for him.

The video was recorded and shared by Australian “positivity influencer” Sam Wetenhoeffer, who was on what he called a “US Kindness Tour” through the Christmas holiday.

Wetenhoeffer met Ed Bambas from Michigan, who was working the checkout line at a Meijer supermarket. When asked why Bambas was still working at 88 years old, he said he had no choice but to work full-time as a cashier to make ends meet after losing his pension.

The two struck up a rapport, with Ed explaining that his wife died seven years ago and he was still trying to pick up the pieces.

“I work five days a week, eight hours a day,” Bambas said, “because I don’t have enough income.”

When Weidenhofer asked Bambas, “What’s your dream?” the octogenarian answered, “Live a little of somewhat the life I was hoping for.”

Wetenhoeffer posted the video to TikTok, who said it was viewed more than 10 million times. The influencer then set up a GoFundMe page for Bambas.

“I want to introduce you all to Ed Bambas, a man I met recently in a Detroit supermarket who completely humbled me,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Ed is 88 years old, an Army veteran, and he still works five days a week, eight hours a day. He has never received the pension he earned after a lifetime of hard work, and he lost his wife years ago.”

Wetenhoeffer reported that the donations came pouring in, to the tune of nearly $1.8 million, making it one of the largest individual fundraisers in GoFundMe history.

“If you want, you will be able to retire,” Wetenhoeffer said when presenting the check to a stunned Bambas.

“I wish my wife were here, but it’s something that dreams are made out of, trust me, from my beginnings to here,” he said.

