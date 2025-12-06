Retirement Now Possible For 88-Year-Old Army Vet After Influencer Surprises Him With Huge Check

Jennifer Bowers BahneyDec 6th, 2025, 4:41 pm
 

An 88-year-old army veteran received the surprise of a lifetime from strangers around the world thanks to a viral TikTok video that raised $1.8 million for him.

The video was recorded and shared by Australian “positivity influencer” Sam Wetenhoeffer, who was on what he called a “US Kindness Tour” through the Christmas holiday.

Wetenhoeffer met Ed Bambas from Michigan, who was working the checkout line at a Meijer supermarket. When asked why Bambas was still working at 88 years old, he said he had no choice but to work full-time as a cashier to make ends meet after losing his pension.

The two struck up a rapport, with Ed explaining that his wife died seven years ago and he was still trying to pick up the pieces.

“I work five days a week, eight hours a day,” Bambas said, “because I don’t have enough income.”

When Weidenhofer asked Bambas, “What’s your dream?” the octogenarian answered, “Live a little of somewhat the life I was hoping for.”

Wetenhoeffer posted the video to TikTok, who said it was viewed more than 10 million times. The influencer then set up a GoFundMe page for Bambas.

“I want to introduce you all to Ed Bambas, a man I met recently in a Detroit supermarket who completely humbled me,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Ed is 88 years old, an Army veteran, and he still works five days a week, eight hours a day. He has never received the pension he earned after a lifetime of hard work, and he lost his wife years ago.”

Wetenhoeffer reported that the donations came pouring in, to the tune of nearly $1.8 million, making it one of the largest individual fundraisers in GoFundMe history.

“If you want, you will be able to retire,” Wetenhoeffer said when presenting the check to a stunned Bambas.

“I wish my wife were here, but it’s something that dreams are made out of, trust me, from my beginnings to here,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

Tags: