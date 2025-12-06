Rosie O’Donnell’s Trump ‘Fixation’ Made Her Therapist Challenge Her to Go Two Days Without Posting About Him — She Made It a Few Hours
Rosie O’Donnell’s hatred of President Donald Trump led her therapist to recently plead with her to go two days without posting anything about the president on social media; O’Donnell, according to a Washington Post profile on Saturday, only lasted “a few hours” before she was compelled to post about Trump again.
The comic’s “fixation” on the president, as WaPo put it, has also become a concern for her longtime friends. One of those friends, Jeanne Kopetic, insisted O’Donnell has “got to disconnect” from following the news, because she is so consumed by what Trump does.
“That kind of obsessiveness is why she knew she had to leave [the States],” WaPo reporter Geoff Edgers wrote. The article, titled “Rosie O’Donnell’s life in exile” — although “self-exile” is a more appropriate description — looks at the star’s life in Ireland, where she moved following Trump’s return to the White House earlier this year.
O’Donnell’s brother, Eddie, told Edgers that he believes the move was “the best decision she’s made.”
“Still, when you have a phone and a fixation, it can be hard to totally disengage,” Edgers wrote.
Her inability to stop paying so much attention to American politics was what led her therapist to challenging O’Donnell to take a two day detox break. But after the president told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be “quiet, piggy” last month, O’Donnell broke her social media fast after only a couple hours. She told Jim Acosta she was disgusted with the White House press corps for allowing Trump to verbally “rape” a reporter.
Of course, the Trump-O’Donnell rivalry goes back years at this point.
One famous example: Trump, when Megyn Kelly confronted him about calling women he does not like “fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals” at a Republican debate in 2015, said he was “only” referring to O’Donnell — a quip that immediately riled up the crowd.
O’Donnell ditched the U.S. earlier this year and moved to Ireland right as Trump was starting his second term. She said she would only consider moving back to the States “when you know it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America.”
The WaPo profile was not the first time her therapist has been mentioned, either. O’Donnell in September admitted her therapist wanted to know why Trump made her “so upset.”
“I said to her, why are you not?” O’Donnell responded.