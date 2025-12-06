Rosie O’Donnell’s Trump ‘Fixation’ Made Her Therapist Challenge Her to Go Two Days Without Posting About Him — She Made It a Few Hours

Rosie O’Donnell’s hatred of President Donald Trump led her therapist to recently plead with her to go two days without posting anything about the president on social media; O’Donnell, according to a Washington Post profile on Saturday, only lasted “a few hours” before she was compelled to post about Trump again.

The comic’s “fixation” on the president, as WaPo put it, has also become a concern for her longtime friends. One of those friends, Jeanne Kopetic, insisted O’Donnell has “got to disconnect” from following the news, because she is so consumed by what Trump does.

“That kind of obsessiveness is why she knew she had to leave [the States],” WaPo reporter Geoff Edgers wrote. The article, titled “Rosie O’Donnell’s life in exile” — although “self-exile” is a more appropriate description — looks at the star’s life in Ireland, where she moved following Trump’s return to the White House earlier this year.

O’Donnell’s brother, Eddie, told Edgers that he believes the move was “the best decision she’s made.”