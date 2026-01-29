Stephen Colbert claimed comparing ICE and Border Patrol agents to Nazis is unfair because Nazis “were willing to show their faces.”

On Wednesday’s The Late Show, Colbert targeted Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino for calling immigration agents “victims” after the fatal shooting of two citizens in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump recently removed Bovino from Minneapolis and letting Border Czar Tom Homan step in. The move followed federal agents shooting and killing Renee Good and Alex Pretti in the city. In both instances, ICE officials have insisted agents acted in self-defense, though local officials have questioned these narratives while the city has been hit with anti-ICE protests.

“The victims are the Border Patrol agents,” Bovino told CNN’s Dana Bash about the shootings.

“Bulls**t!” Colbert said in reaction to the clip. “Masked agents shooting innocent people with impunity in the streets are not victims. The only way they could ever even be considered close to victims is that they are, at best, weak-minded individuals full of anger who have been led to the darkness by Donald Trump and are now participating in an evil system that will stick to them like hot black tar for the rest of their lives.”

Colbert recommended immigration agents stick to eating meals at home the rest of their lives because “no meal will ever go unspit upon” due to their work.

The comedian took his criticism even further by pushing back on Bovino taking issue with critics comparing ICE and Border Patrol agents to the Gestapo. The comparison, Colbert argued, is not fair since Nazis showed their “faces” while immigration officers cover their faces to protect their identities.

“They’re trying to portray Border Patrol agents and ICE agents as Gestapo, Nazis, and many other words,” Bovino told Bash.

“Yes, do not compare ICE or Border Patrol agents to the Nazis,” Colbert said in response. “That’s an unfair comparison. The Nazis were willing to show their faces.”

Watch above via CBS.

