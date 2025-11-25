‘An Insult to Our Chain of Command’: Retired General Rips Democrats’ Illegal Orders Video on CNN

Retired Army Major General James “Spider” Marks ripped Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and the other Democratic lawmakers responsible for a video urging members of the military to refuse illegal orders.

President Donald Trump has accused Kelly and his peers of being guilty of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by Death,” while his Department of Defense has initiated an investigation into Kelly, a retired Navy captain. Kelly defended himself on MS NOW Monday night, and while Marks praised Kelly’s service on Tuesday, he also criticized him over the video he had participated in.

After watching a clip of Kelly’s appearance on MS NOW, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Marks for his reaction, which the retired general provided:

Good for the senator to say what he said, but let me take a step back and indicate that what he and his colleagues did was inappropriate. They didn’t have to remind service members that they have an obligation to support the Constitution and realizing, of course, that officers and enlisted personnel take two different oaths. And the enlisted personal, this is a message that those Congress members and members of the intelligence, former intelligence community sent to the service members. And it was to those enlisted folks, which is: you can disobey your bosses, you can do that. Well, the point of-, the fact of the matter is when Senator Kelly and his colleagues made the comment, the message to me was we, this collection of folks, we don’t trust the military, the uniformed leadership. And we think that they’ve been taken over by the administration. I would completely disagree with that underlying assessment which brought them to make these statements. That’s my view of all this. God bless Senator Kelly, and what he’s accomplished in his life, and where he has been. Totally agree with everything he just said. However, he could have taken a step back and said, “why am I sending this message, which clearly is an insult to our chain of command, those in uniform, folks that I have had the privilege of serving with, and training, and growing into the positions that they’re in today.” And I don’t-, I think he could have made a better decision, but God bless him in terms of where he stands today.

Watch above via CNN.