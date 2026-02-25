Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger (D) demolished President Donald Trump for his immigration enforcement tactics on Tuesday, calling out the president for sending “unaccountable agents to terrorize our communities.”

Spanberger delivered the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union address, decrying the president’s deployment of “poorly trained” agents into American cities.

“Our president has sent poorly trained federal agents into our cities where they have arrested and detained American citizens and people who aspire to be Americans,” she said. “And they have done it without a warrant. They have ripped nursing mothers away from their babies, they have sent children, a little boy in a blue bunny hat, children to far-off detention centers, and they have killed American citizens in our streets.”

The former congresswoman said Trump’s immigration officials focused on “sowing fear” rather than solving crimes, claiming the flaws in the U.S. immigration system have been used as “an excuse” for atrocities.

“And they have done it all with their faces masked from accountability. Every minute spent sowing fear is a minute not spent investigating murders, crimes against children, or the criminals defrauding seniors of their life savings. Our president told us tonight that we are safer because these agents arrest mothers and detain children,” said Spanberger. “Think about that our broken immigration system is something to be fixed, not an excuse for unaccountable agents to terrorize our communities.”

The governor’s words come just two days after Ryan Schwank, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement instructor responsible for training new recruits, testified to Congress about the severe lack of training given to new recruits.

“I am duty bound to tell you the ICE Basic Immigration Enforcement Training Program is now deficient, defective, and broken,” Schwank told the congressional Democrats who organized the hearing.

Watch above via CNN.

