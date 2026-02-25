Jimmy Kimmel Shreds Trump’s ‘Nutjob’ Speech with ‘Real’ State of the Union Address

Jimmy Kimmel torched President Donald Trump’s marathon State of the Union speech, Tuesday as the rantings of a “nutjob-wannabe-king,” before he answered the president’s address with one of his own.

Opening Jimmy Kimmel Live!, broadcast after the address, the late-night host said his team delayed taping as long as possible while waiting for the president’s nearly 108-minute address to conclude, a speech that broke Trump’s own record for the longest joint address to Congress.

Profiling the topics covered by Trump, Kimmel argued it was “an angry speech” and that “the theme” was “all foreigners are murderers.”

“And Trump said zero illegal aliens have been allowed into the United States on his watch, but the door is always open to those who come in legally to be his next wife. So that’s something,” the host said.

Kimmel went on:

[Trump] bragged about ending DEI. He bragged about kicking 2 million people off food stamps. It was like a Christmas message from the Grinch. Trump applauded the efforts of a World War II vet who liberated an interment camp. At the same time, he is building new ones here in the United States. He claimed gas is down to a $1.85 a gallon. When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech or does it at some point become a conniption?

Later, adopting a more solemn tone, Kimmel announced he would deliver “the real State of the Union.”

“We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear,” the host said:

He has his goons arresting, incarcerating, and killing American citizens. He’s not funding for cancer research and children’s hospitals while he rakes in literally billions of dollars for himself and his family. He’s coming after our right to vote. He’s protecting pedophiles and won’t explain it. He’s lining the pockets of billionaires. All the while neglecting the sick, the poor, the hungry, in the name of Jesus, by the way, who you can read all about in the Donald Trump edition of the ‘God Bless the USA’ bible, made in China, available for $99.99.

“That is the State of the Union,” Kimmel declared.

