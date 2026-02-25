Fox’s Laura Ingraham Fawns Over Trump Address: Possibly His Best Speech Ever

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham lauded President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as one of the best speeches he’s ever given.

“I think the ending of that speech really underscores the debate we have been having in America since about 2008,” Ingraham began. “Many on the left believe the idea of America is kinda played out. Globalization, globalism has really won the day. And Trump comes roaring in in 2016 and says, “Not so fast — America’s coming back, we have a destiny that we have to fulfill, we are the greatest country in the face of the Earth.”

She continued:

From the Legion of Merit to the Purple Heart to the Congressional Medal of Honor, and Presidential Medal of Freedom, we saw on display tonight the best that is America. That is the type of optimism I think a lot of his base have been looking for, and I think he was he is from tonight into the midterms playing out on the national stage. Do you want to go back to the beginning of the speech? He says, “We’re not going back”…And he said “We’re not going back to that, we’re not going back to open borders, inflation, elevating illegal aliens over the American people. We have a rendezvous with destiny.”

Ingraham added, “It was a little bit Reaganesque, especially toward the end. I think this could’ve been the best speech he has ever delivered, and I’m interested to see perhaps a little bump in the polls. But regardless, any historian writing about this presidency has to watch this speech tonight and read it carefully. This to me is one of the best speeches as a State of the Union I’ve heard in probably 20 years.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

