Terry Moran Bashes Trump on CNN Over ‘Gross’ Epstein Rant After Bombshell Arrest

Independent journalist Terry Moran ripped President Donald Trump for his “gross” reaction to the bombshell arrest of a British royal in connection with the Epstein Files, suggesting he had more “empathy” for the royals than for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and survivors.

Trump was asked about the arrest of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, on charges related to Epstein, but not to sexual misconduct allegations. Trump leapt to proclaim his own supposed “exoneration” and expressed sadness for the family — of the arrested Epstein pal.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, anchor Abby Phillip played Trump’s response and ripped him for making it about himself. Moran told Phillip he was “struck by” the sad tone in Trump’s voice “for the people being brought down” by Epstein:

ABBY PHILLIP: When asked about Andrew’s arrest and whether anything similar would happen here, here’s how President Trump responded. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) TRUMP: Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way because I’ve been totally exonerated. That’s very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family. It’s a very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing. It’s really interesting because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak. But I’m the one that can talk about it because I’ve been totally exonerated. (END VIDEO CLIP) PHILLIP: I mean, the question right now for a lot of people is why does there seem to be a much greater appetite overseas for accountability than there is here? And then a secondary question, as you heard the president there, it’s always about him, always, as opposed to about the broader concern that people have for justice, for the victims here. TERRY MORAN: Yes. I was struck by the tone in his voice there, how sad it was. It feels like that’s genuine empathy for the people being brought down for this shocking level of corruption. It’s more empathy than you hear, for example, when he talks about the death of Jesse Jackson or when he talks about disasters and states governed by Democrats, there was something genuine in there, which was gross, but this is a darkness that just continues to expand, right, not just the horrible abuse and torture, and God knows what else that happened to girls and women. But some of the world’s richest and most powerful men trading secrets, getting rich with each other and the impunity that they thought they had, I mean, I think that’s what is terrifically shocking. And I do think there’s a demand for accountability in this country and politicians are going to have to reckon with it.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

