Trump Tells Reporters He Had ‘Nothing To Do With Jeffrey Epstein’ Amid New Accusations In Epstein Files: ‘Totally Exonerated!’

President Donald Trump claimed he “had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein” and is “totally exonerated” despite 38,000 mentions and new accusations in the Epstein Files.

Media and public attention has intensified since the latest release of Epstein files documents at the end of January. Among the 3 million pages were more than 5,300 documents mentioning Trump, including multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump in FBI documents.

One document contained an allegation that Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped a girl together, from a witness who said he heard Trump brag about the crime.

Trump emerged into the press cabin on Air Force One Monday night to take questions during his trip back to the White House from Mar-a-lago.

One reporter asked Trump about comments that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made in an interview with the BBC in which she said she and former President Bill Clinton were “pulled in” to divert attention from Trump.

The president responded by claiming the files “totally exonerated” him:

REPORTER: So Hillary Clinton said in an interview today that she and her husband are getting pulled into the Epstein matter to divert attention from you. !And that your administration has something to hide. What’s your response? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I have nothing to hide! I’ve been exonerated! I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated. And in fact, Jeffrey Epstein was fighting that I don’t get elected with some author, a sleazebag, by the way. And I’ve been totally exonereated. No, no, they’re getting pulled in. And that’s their problem. I don’t know. They’rre gonna have to see what happens. But I watched her in Munich and she seriously has Trump derangement syndrome. REPORTER: You think that she should publicly testify? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, I’ve been totally exonerated on Epstein. And it’s really interesting because they’ve been pulled in. Think of it. They’ve been pulled in. Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in.

Watch above via Pool.

