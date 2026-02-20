Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said it’d be “incredible” and “bipartisan” for President Donald Trump to declassify material on extraterrestrials after the president lashed out on the subject.

Fetterman joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Thursday, where he responded to Trump’s latest talk about aliens.

Speaking on Air Force One on Thursday, Trump accused former President Barack Obama of divulging classified information with his recent claim that aliens are “real.”

“He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake,” the president told Fox News’ Peter Doocy.

He joked later that he might pull some strings and “get him out of trouble” by declassifying files on aliens himself.

“That’d be incredible. I grew up watching The X-Files. Now if he’s going to release all of the X files, I think that could be a bipartisan thing to finally realize what’s happening,” Fetterman said.

The senator added that he agrees with the former president that it’s only logical there would be extraterrestrial life out there.

Obama made waves with a recent interview answer in which he declared that aliens are “real.”

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51,” Obama said, adding there is no “underground facility.”

The comments inspired so much talk on social media that the former president released a follow-up statement clarifying his opinion.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify,” he wrote. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us.”

Watch above via Fox News.

