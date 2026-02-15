‘The Dow Is Up! Who Cares If We Snatch Your Kids?’ Tim Dillon Eviscerates Pam Bondi Over Epstein Testimony

Comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon absolutely eviscerated Attorney General Pam Bondi for her performance in front of the House Judiciary Committee last week as she tried to deflect from the Jeffrey Epstein files by ranting about the stock market.

Dillon began his Saturday episode by roasting Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and former Deputy Director Dan Bongino for coming in to the Trump administration “like the Avengers are here.”

“And they’re all unprepared,” Dillon said. “They’re all unprepared for what is about to happen. She doesn’t know what’s about to happen, she has no idea. And then they’re given a choice. They’re like, ‘You are involved now in this coverup. This is you. This is on you. You’re in it with us.'”

Dillon then set up the clip of Bondi trumpeting the stock market.

“Pam Bondi, here she is, ‘crashing out,’ as the kids would say. Crashing out about why she has not indicted any of the billionaires, kings, prime ministers, ex-presidents that are on the Epstein list. Now, we know the answer to that. The answer to that is, that she’s not able to. She’s told she’s not allowed to.”

As Dillon played the clip in the background, he mocked “friend of the show” Bondi:

That’s right! Who cares if we kidnapped their children? What does it matter? The Dow is up! The Dow’s up. Who cares if we snatch your kids and took them to an island to abuse them? The Dow is up! So, what? So, what we’re part of an ancient blood cult? The Dow is up! So what, we perform sacrifices to deities so that we can have their power? The Dow is up! Do you know what the NASDAQ’s doing? The blue chips? The S&P500? Why don’t you shut your mouth about the kids that we abducted and sacrificed so we can please Lucifer or Baal? So what, we worship Baal? Maybe you should thank Baal for the Dow being at 50,000.You’re a pretty good stock trader, Raskin, from what I hear! Maybe instead of angering Baal, you thank Baal. Thank Baal for what he’s done for Americans’ 401Ks. Baal has done more for the S&P500 than Joe Biden. We had to go to Moloch and Baal!

Dillon summed up his assessment saying, “That’s Pam Bondi telling everyone to thank Baal…and don’t worry about the child sacrifices…Now, she’s not articulating it as intelligently as I am. She, frankly, doesn’t have the ability. What she’s saying is that Moloch and Baal are protecting the American economy, and that if we have to sacrifice a few people, it’s not the end of the world. And if you keep making it a big deal, if you keep prattling on about these disappeared women and children, you are gonna anger the gods of the stock market!”

Watch the clip above via The Tim Dillon Show on YouTube.

