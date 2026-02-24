‘Violence Porn’: Maddow Says Trump ‘Luxuriated’ In Describing the ‘Goriest Things’ In History of The SOTU

Rachel Maddow called out President Donald Trump for “violent pornographic riffing” in his State of the Union address, claiming his speech “luxuriated” in gory details of brutal events.

Maddow characterized the president’s demeanor during the address on Tuesday as “wound up and weird,” playing a clip from early on in the speech to characterize her point. The MS NOW host called Trump’s repeated claims of a thriving economy “lies,” telling viewers that the president’s pacing was an important area of focus.

“The president didn’t seem very invested in the lies that he was telling about the economy, but he did list a whole bunch of them right off the bat. But as I say, some of the takeaway there, I think, is mostly going to be his pace and his freneticism,” she said. “I asked our control room to pull just 1/32 clip from this front section of the speech, so you can just hear how wound up and weird he was.”

Maddow said that Trump seemed more focused during the multiple moments when he detailed stories dealing with violence, claiming the president “tried to give seemingly as much sort of gory detail as he could” throughout the speech.

“We, at least at that point, thought that the speech would go quickly because he was speaking quickly, even if he was ad-libbing a lot,” she said. “But then he ended up slowing down a lot and particularly slowing down markedly for long stretches of the speech that were essentially sort of violence porn.”

She continued:

He talked about people being covered in blood, gushing blood, blood pouring out of things. He talked about people being on the edge of death. He went into graphic detail on a number of different people’s injuries of a various kind. And in those moments he slowed down, ad libbed a lot, and tried to give seemingly as much sort of gory detail as he could, talking about very bloody scenes. He also, I should mention, in talking in very stark detail about a terrible attack on a Ukrainian woman in North Carolina, ad libbed that the woman that the person who had attacked her had gotten into this country because of open borders, which was not at all true. That woman was not attacked by somebody who had come from outside this country. But that was the sort of, again, sort of violently pornographic riffing that the president did very slowly throughout the back half of his speech, which made it go on for the longest period any state of the union address has ever gone on before. There were very few actual proposals that were announced. He announced a war on fraud to be led by JD Vance. He announced something about 401Ks. I think the length of the speech there will be two takeaways, my takeaways from this speech and one is the the length of it as the president luxuriated in the descriptions of the goriest things that have ever been mentioned in any state of the union speech.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!