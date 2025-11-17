The View Praises Epstein Survivors for PSA Showing Their Younger Selves: Powerful ‘Courtroom Tool’

The View co-hosts praised survivors of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for creating a public service announcement where they drive home just how young they were when he sexually abused them.

Sara Haines introduced the PSA that features the women holding up photos of how they appeared at the time they were targeted by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The women took turns, often through tears, listing their ages at the time, which ranged from 14 to 17.

One added, “I suffered so much pain,” while another said, “This was me when I met Jeffrey Epstein.”

The PSA ended by declaring, “There are about 1,000 of us. It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows. It’s time to shine a light into the darkness.” It then urged viewers to “Call your Congress member and demand they release ALL of the Jeffrey Epstein files.”

After the clip, Haines said, “I remind everyone the innocence of life lost whether you are eight, four, 15. These are our young people and they will carry this forever. So the least people can do is demand transparency and hold people accountable for this.”

Sunny Hostin, who was a federal prosecutor who worked with child sexual abuse victims said, “I love you showed that, Sara, because it is something used when prosecuting sex crimes. When there’s child sexual abuse, by the time they recall, they get up the nerve, the courage, to make their allegations known, they are older than when the abuse began.”

Hostin continued, “And, so, that is a courtroom tool that many use — I used to use it — where you enter into evidence the picture of the person that was abused at the age. You would be surprised what that does for the jury.”

Joy Behar pointed out how the photos debunked a pedophile tactic “when they say she was a young woman as opposed to a child,” leading Hostin to emphasize, “A 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, is a young child.”

