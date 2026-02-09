The View’s Ana Navarro Gets Emotional Over Bad Bunny’s Performance: ‘Can’t Overstate What it Means’ After What Trump ‘Has Done to My Community’

The View’s Ana Navarro heralded Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half time performance as a “micro joy” needed to help with “macro sadness” being experienced by Latinos in the United States.

The NFL’s choice of the artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, drew the ire of President Donald Trump and MAGA followers who protested by putting on an alternative show via Turning Point USA featuring Kid Rock.

“I think maybe the reason that Trump doesn’t like Bad Bunny is because Bad Bunny unlike him isn’t a nepo trust fund baby,” Navarro said on Monday’s show. “Just 10 years ago — this is amazing to me — just 10 years ago Benito Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny, was bagging groceries at a supermarket in San Juan and uploading his music to YouTube. Ten years later, here he is at the biggest stage in the world.”

Navarro continued, “There were so many people texting me yesterday on my timeline who told me they were weeping. And I can’t overstate what it means to the Latino community that has seen itself persecuted, attacked, racially profiled. We have seen for the last year our children dragged through the streets. We have seen our pregnant women, our elderly dragged through the streets, disappeared and detained. To have Bad Bunny use that platform to say, ‘Do not otherize us. We are all part of America, and we are all equal and we all belong, and love is stronger than hate.'”

“You know, micro joys help us deal with macro sadness,” Navarro added. “I have had macro sadness for over a year under Trump seeing what he has done to my community and what he continues to do to my community. I am so grateful to Bad Bunny for having given me that micro joy.”

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

