The Wall Street Journal Warns Trump Not to Make ‘Historic Mistake’

The Wall Street Journal warned President Donald Trump not to make a “historic mistake” that would prove “damaging to American interests” in a Sunday editorial.

Reflecting on the Trump administration’s policy vis-a-vis Europe, the Journal handed out mixed reviews.

“European allies knew their relationship with the second Trump Administration would be challenging. Even so, the shocks they’ve received from Washington in recent days constitute a crisis. The warning, more or less: Shape up or the Americans are shipping out,” began its editorial board.

It went on to express its disapproval over the noises Trump and his underlings have made about its approach to ending the war in Ukraine, while also conceding that “too many European governments, especially the largest, have been too slow and stingy in providing support to Kyiv.”

The Journal also recognized Vice President JD Vance’s point about Europe’s hostility to free expression, but chided him over his expression of “veiled sympathy for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party a week before an election.”

“It was a mistake, since he undermined center-right Friedrich Merz, who’s likely to be the next chancellor and is much more pro-American than the AfD,” it continued. “Yet in general Europeans are glumly conceding the Trump team has a point, at least on Ukraine and defense matters.”

The editorial concluded like this:

A U.S. withdrawal from Europe would be a historic mistake, and damaging to American interests. But after last week Europe is on notice that Mr. Trump may be willing to leave the Continent to its own devices. Europe needs to act accordingly, and an economic revival and greater investment in its own defense are essential and urgent.

The right-leaning newspaper has thrown punches at Trump over a number of other issues, including his tariffs, Cabinet nominees, understanding of inflation, and decision to deprive officials who served in his first administration of security details.