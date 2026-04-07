‘It Has to End’: MAGA’s Matt Walsh Shreds Trump’s War In Iran

Daily Wire host and MAGA influencer Matt Walsh pulled no punches on Tuesday in blasting President Donald Trump’s war in Iran and calling for its immediate end.

“Americans are suffering. It is way too expensive just to live for most families. Our cities aren’t safe. Our country is being transformed every day by foreign migration,” began Walsh, adding:

Our elections aren’t secure. The SAVE act was not passed and won’t be passed. It’s time to end this war in Iran and focus on our country, our people, our future. Far too much of Trump’s second term has been spent on foreign adventures. It has to end. Turn the attention back home.

Walsh has been a reliable critic of Trump’s war in Iran, joining fellow MAGA firebrands like ex-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Megyn Kelly in arguing Trump should focus his energies domestically.

In late March, Walsh wrote on social media, “Some of us expressed great concern about the Iran War when it was first launched. We were shouted down and condemned as ‘panicans’ and ‘blackpillers’ and even Islamist sympathizers.” He continued:

But it’s pretty clear from how things have gone that our concerns were absolutely reasonable and legitimate. Maybe Trump will get us out of this thing soon and it still won’t spiral into a long and drawn out war. But even if that happens — and I’m not convinced it will — no thoughtful person can deny at this point that the spiral and long war scenario is very much a possibility. No reasonable person, at this stage, can say that our concerns were irrational. What looks irrational now — and always did — is the demand for blind allegiance and unthinking “trust” in our elected leaders, as though we are called to have faith in politicians like we have faith in God.

Other MAGA influencer have sharpened their criticism of Trump. Mike Cernovich told his 1.4 million X followers over the weekend, “Trump would not have won the primary in 2016 had he run on Mitt Romney’s platform, nor would he have won the 2024 election by running on new wars. It’s silly to claim Trump is MAGA. He rode a cultural wave, only he had the personal will to do so, but the issues matter, too.”

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