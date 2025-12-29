‘There’ll Be Hell to Pay’: Trump Warns Hamas to ‘Disarm’ or Else

President Donald Trump on Monday said Hamas must adhere to its ceasefire deal with Israel and disarm, or there will be “hell to pay.”

The president threatened the terrorist organization that has been running Gaza while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The first question Trump received was from a male reporter asking if he pushed for Israel to “pull back its troops before Hamas fully disarms” — a key point in the October peace deal.

“They’re gonna be given a very short period of time to disarm. And we’ll see how that works out. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in charge of that from our side,” Trump said. “But if they don’t disarm — as they agreed to do, they agreed to it — then they will be hell to pay for them.”

Trump declared, “We do not want that.” But, he argued that he will be left with no choice if Hamas violates the agreement.

The president made a similar statement weeks after the deal was signed.

“There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!” he posted on Truth Social.

His comments come a few weeks after The New York Times reported “Hamas has managed to reassert its power in Gaza.”

They also follow Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warning Trump last week that Hamas is “rearming”; Graham urged Trump to “unleash Israel” on Hamas if it doesn’t stop immediately.

Trump and Netanyahu met on Monday to discuss the next steps towards having a Board of Peace oversee Gaza. The president championed Netanyahu as a “hero” and said they are as tight as nails – despite recent reports to the contrary.

“He’s a wartime prime minister, he’s done a phenomenal job. He’s taken Israel through a very dangerous period of trauma,” Trump said. “Israel, with other people, might not exist right now, if you wanna know the truth. That’s a pretty big statement, but it’s true.”

Watch above via Fox News.