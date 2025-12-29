Longtime Conservative Commentator Victor Davis Hanson Steps Away From Show After Suffering ‘Serious’ Health Problem

Conservative media veteran Victor Davis Hanson said he is stepping away from his show after suffering a “serious” health problem.

Hanson shared he was dealing with the undisclosed medical issue on the Friday episode of his podcast, Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words. The longtime commentator said he is having a procedure on Tuesday.

“I’m having a major operation, and I’ve been presented with a serious problem, but I’m going to do all I can to solve it. And that’s all I can do and trust in the power of prayer and faith — and in a wonderful surgeon,” Hanson said.

He continued, “I finally ended up going to the best medical center that I know, Stanford Med, and the people there have been absolutely wonderful. It’ll work out one way or another.”

Hanson has been a fixture on Fox News for years, as well as on a number of other right-leaning outlets.

He has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and called him the outsider politician America needed after “decades of drift.” Hanson wrote The Case for Trump in 2019 — a book that, as the title mentions, makes the case for Trump being the best man to lead the U.S. and “dismantle a corrupt old order.”

The 72-year-old commentator has been critical of Democrats and liberal policies as well. He told Mark Levin in 2022 that the U.S. was dealing with an outbreak of “craziness” with Joe Biden as president.

“We’re in a revolutionary situation,” Hanson said. “It’s out to destroy a particular person, Donald Trump.”

Hanson joined The Daily Signal in January and is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. The California native has a Bachelor’s degree in Classics from UC Santa Cruz and a Master’s degree in the same field from Stanford University.

He said on his Friday show that he has not wanted to discuss his health issues and the “nine-month odyssey” he has been on.

“The problem I had for a nonsmoker and nondrinker was a rare type and very hard to diagnose, so it’s no one’s fault other than my own, perhaps for not realizing why I want not getting well.”

Hanson added he’ll “be fine” and thanked his “extraordinarily kind” fans for their recent concern. The Daily Signal said his co-host, Jack Fowler, will anchor the program solo while Hanson recovers.