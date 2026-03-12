‘They Slaughtered 30,000 People in the Streets’: Fox’s Martha MacCallum Confronts Biden Alum John Kirby Over Iran

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum confronted former Biden administration spokesman John Kirby on Thursday about President Donald Trump’s ongoing operation in Iran after Kirby said he wished for more of a “public discussion” before the U.S.-Israeli strikes began.

“I’ve heard a lot of individuals — you know, Condoleezza Rice comes to mind, General [David] Petraeus comes to mind — saying that they think that President Trump had a lot of guts to make this bold move, in that it was the right thing to do to launch this attack in conjunction with Israel. Do you agree?” MacCallum asked.

“I think there’s a lot of questions that the American people are rightly asking about the ‘why now?’ and the impetus to go this, and I’m sorry that there wasn’t more of a public debate and discussion about these decisions going forward,” Kirby said, adding, “And, now we’re in it. And now I think it’s really important that the nation unite behind the military.”

“So, you think it was the right thing to do or you don’t think it was the right thing to do?” MacCallum interjected.

“I wish we had more of a public discussion and debate about it,” Kirby repeated.

“Well, do you think [Ayatollah Ali] Komenei would have stayed in his house or would have gone to the morning meeting that day if we have more discussion about it, John?” Martha asked.

Kirby answered, “Martha, nobody is in front of me in line in hating this regime and what they’ve done to the Iranian people or to our troops in the region, or their long history of supporting terrorism but the Iranian people deserve better.”

MacCallum recounted that during the Biden administration, “there was a hostage-for-hostage swap, and they had $6 billion released, and when we talked about it you said that, you know, it was going to be used for humanitarian purposes in Iran. And all I can think about when I think about that is the food, the energy — there’s no water in Iran, and then they slaughtered 30,000 people in the streets.”

Kirby repeated, “again, I am not going to defend the Iranian regime at all. As I said, I started my naval career trying to make sure the Strait of Hormuz was saved from Iranian mines and missile threats. I am well aware of the threat that they have continued to pose.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

