GOP Senator Calls for Nuking Filibuster to Fund DHS After Attempted Trump Killing: ‘Moment of National Danger’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) called for scrapping the filibuster so that Congressional Republicans can fund the Department of Homeland Security, one day after a man attempted to kill President Donald Trump and members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Johnson told Maria Bartiromo it is imperative to do so in a “moment of national danger” during an appearance on Fox News on Sunday morning.

“Now, John Thune likes to say take this whole idea of removing the filibuster off the table, it’s not happening, there’s not enough support from Republicans there. You think this is a moment in time to that you actually could remove the filibuster to get funding done?” Bartiromo asked. “Because we are in the middle of a war, after all.”

Johnson said it is time to do it, because Congressional Democrats have been so “obnoxious” in blocking legislation. He continued:

It’s a legitimate point of view, wanting to maintain the filibuster to — if we’re in the minority — block awful socialist, leftist legislation. But the Senate’s already broken enough… from my standpoint, rip the Band-Aid off. The Democrats will do it. The Democrats will do it when they get he majority. At a moment of national danger, if Democrats refuse to fund DHS, I would say this would be the time to nuke the filibuster for good.

The DHS has not been funded for the last 71 days; the department includes the president’s Secret Service coverage.

His answer followed Trump and several other members of his administration being rushed off stage at the WHC Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night when a gunman fired multiple shots inside the Hilton hotel lobby.

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein; he wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

Earlier in the segment, Bartiromo asked Johnson if he believed the latest assassination attempt against Trump would spur Democrats to fund DHS.

“It certainly should,” Johnson said. “So many of the Senate Democrats ran as moderates. Now, are they really? Let’s have those seven Democrat moderates — I know John Fetterman will step up to the plate — [but] where are the other six that will step up?”

Watch above via Sunday Morning Futures.

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