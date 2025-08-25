‘This Is Garbage’: Conservatives Slam Trump Plan to Jail American Flag Burners

Many conservatives were less than impressed with the executive order President Donald Trump signed on Monday, which he claimed would punish those who burn the American flag with one year in prison.

During a ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump remarked that “what the penalty is going to be if you burn a flag, you get one year in jail. No early exits, no nothing.”

“You get one year in jail, if you burn a flag, you get — and what it does is incite to riot — I hope they use that language…incite to riot and you burn a flag, you get one year in jail, you don’t get ten years. You don’t get one month. You get one year in jail. And it goes on your record. And you will see flag burning stopping immediately,” he continued.

Addressing Supreme Court precedent that threw out previous bans on flag-burning, the order Trump signed states, “Notwithstanding the Supreme Court’s rulings on First Amendment protections, the Court has never held that American Flag desecration conducted in a manner that is likely to incite imminent lawless action or that is an action amounting to ‘fighting words’ is constitutionally protected.”

Online, many on the Right were quick to break with Trump on this particular issue, although some did defend the action.

“I anticipate significantly more flag burnings in the weeks ahead,” mused conservative lawyer Casey Mattox.

I anticipate significantly more flag burnings in the weeks ahead. https://t.co/qoQC1gGXsE — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) August 25, 2025

“I would never in a million years harm the American flag. But a president telling me I can’t has me as close as I’ll ever be to lighting one on fire,” wrote the usually Trump-friendly Jesse Kelly. “I am a free American citizen. And if I ever feel like torching one, I will. This is garbage.”

I would never in a million years harm the American flag. But a president telling me I can’t has me as close as I’ll ever be to lighting one on fire. I am a free American citizen. And if I ever feel like torching one, I will. This is garbage. https://t.co/hzNdGJLXfm — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 25, 2025

“Burning the American flag is a legal, First-Amendment-protected act. I agree that it is offensive. But we do not need safe spaces or coddling from the president, especially one who claims to stand for free speech,” argued Brad Palumbo.

“George HW Bush ran against flag burning in 1988 and spent a whole week campaigning on the issue. But he called for a constitutional amendment to ban the practice. He didn’t pretend he could ban it by an executive order that flies in the face of constitutional speech protections,” recalled Fox News’ Brit Hume before adding a “C’mon man” for good measure.

George HW Bush ran against flag burning in 1988 and spent a whole week campaigning on the issue. But he called for a constitutional amendment to ban the practice. He didn't pretend he could ban it by an executive order that flies in the face of constitutional speech protections.… https://t.co/YhwsdLfPP7 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 25, 2025

The Telegraph‘s Nile Gardiner called the order “brilliant,” but conservative radio star Erick Erickson disagreed.

This is actually not brilliant. While I agree with the sentiment, it is unfortunately well settled constitutional law that burning the flag is a matter of free speech and the executive does not get to create crimes. https://t.co/1X0FNIfXr8 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 25, 2025

We are about to see a wave of flag burnings and not one of those burning flags will be found guilty of breaking the law. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 25, 2025

President Trump’s executive order on flag-burning is replete with qualifiers that strip it of any discernible meaning. ‘To the fullest extent possible’ sounds aggressive, but it actually means ‘within the bounds permitted by law,’ observed legal expert Ed Whelan.

President Trump's executive order on flag-burning is replete with qualifiers that strip it of any discernible meaning. "To the fullest extent possible" sounds aggressive, but it actually means "within the bounds permitted by law." pic.twitter.com/IokyJq1LyO — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) August 25, 2025

“’You should be in no doubt that, patriotic conservative that I am, I detest the burning of the nation’s flag—and if I were king I would make it a crime. But as I understand the First Amendment, it guarantees the right to express contempt for the government, the Congress, the Supreme Court, even the nation and the nation’s flag.’” – Justice Antonin Scalia,” wrote the American Enterprise Institute’s Christopher Scalia, quoting his father.

“You should be in no doubt that, patriotic conservative that I am, I detest the burning of the nation’s flag—and if I were king I would make it a crime. But as I understand the First Amendment, it guarantees the right to express contempt for the government, the Congress, the… https://t.co/J8Dv6JKZ0v — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) August 25, 2025

More reactions from conservatives — both pro and against — can be found below.

Genuine question for SCOTUS folks: Is there any reason to think this Court would rule differently on flag burning? Seems to me (a non expert) that the Court has become more 1A maximalist over time and would if anything side against flag burning bans even more decisively. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 25, 2025

Burning the American flag is an expression of free speech, which has repeatedly been defended by the US Supreme Court. Patriotism doesn't mean blind allegiance to symbols. If you ban burning the flag, you wholly discredit what it represents. — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) August 25, 2025

I’m sympathetic to the argument that burning the American flag is protected speech, but right now we are putting people in prison for spinning their tires over the Pride flag, so it might be a good idea to have the debate about which symbols are sacred in America today https://t.co/WCRklZB1Kc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2025

Chris, you are making a disingenuous criticism between vandalism and burning a symbol. No one has ever been prosecuted for damaging or burning a pride flag or item that they own. — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) August 25, 2025

I'm sorry, but as long as this is the status quo, I'm not going to work myself into a state of hysteria about Trump's executive order on burning the American flag pic.twitter.com/YCeHkaR2hC — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2025

If it's so clear cut, why was the decision 5-4 the first time around? Even stranger, why was it all the liberals (plus Scalia) on the side defending flag burning, while the conservatives led by Rehnquist were on the side defending its prohibition? https://t.co/86UF529Zk2 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 25, 2025

I don’t think the federal government should take equity stakes in companies. And First Amendment protections apply to the burning of the American flag, as much as I abhor that action. Follow me for consistent takes (a rarity on here) in direct opposition to tribalism. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 25, 2025

— —