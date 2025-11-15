Tim Dillon Claims ‘This Is The End Of The Trump Administration’: ‘It’s Obvious To Everyone’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Popular podcaster and comedian Tim Dillon, who’s credited with helping bring young male voters over to President Donald Trump, now has a dire prediction for MAGA.

“Let’s look at Trump here, and I do think, unfortunately, this is, kind of is the end of — and I say unfortunately not because I care, truly — but I say unfortunately because it seems to not be doing anything good for anyone,” Dillon said.

He continued:

This is the end of the Trump administration. This is the beginning of the lame duck presidency. It’s obvious to everyone, even his most ardent supporters show up to the White House like Laura Ingraham, she’s kind of shocked, like, “What the hell is going on?” Now we’ll start three years talking about the ballroom. He will trail off, he’ll get older, he’s adorning the White House in gold. Epstein’s gonna suck the oxygen out of a lot of this.

Dillon next played a clip to illustrate his point that Trump is gaslighting America.

In the clip, Fox News’s Ingraham asking Trump about the number of Chinese students at U.S. colleges and universities, saying, “Why, sir, is that a pro MAGA position?”

Trump said if he stopped allowing international students in, “You would have, as you know, historically Black colleges and universities would all be out of business —”

Dillon interrupted the clip: “Because if Chinese, hold on, stop this for a minute! He’s arguing that HSBCs, historical Black colleges, will go out of business if Chinese students can’t go there? This is the craziest argument I’ve ever — Can you imagine Chinese kids coming over to go to the Black college?”

Dillon added, “Does anyone believe that? Does anyone believe that we’re letting 400,000 Chinese students in so they can keep Black colleges going? I mean, how stupid do they think we all are? It’s really getting to the point where it’s kind of insane…that’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Watch The Tim Dillon Show via YouTube.