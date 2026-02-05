TMZ Founder Explains What Happens After First Alleged Nancy Guthrie Deadline At 5 PM

TMZ founder Harvey Levin and producer Charles Latibeaudiere interrupted Thursday’s live show with new information on the unverified ransom letter regarding the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the outlet received an unverified ransom note from the alleged kidnappers of the 84-year-old mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie that demanded a large payment in bitcoin. Authorities have not commented on the letter other than to say they are pursuing all leads, but the note did appear to motivate the Guthrie siblings to release a video asking for proof of life on Wednesday night.

“Listen, something just happened, and it’s something that we had not discussed publicly from the letter, but they just revealed it,” Levin said following Thursday’s press conference by the FBI and the Pima Co. Sheriff’s Office in Arizona.

Levin chose his words carefully as he continued, “Remember, we said, a deadline is looming. Well, they announced the first deadline. Remember, we said there were two. The first deadline is today at 5 p.m. because they were asked why did Savannah come out and do this when she did.”

In the middle of TMZ Live today Harvey and Charles received a shocking new update to the Nancy Guthrie search… pic.twitter.com/jmjdQhgn6d — TMZ (@TMZ) February 5, 2026

Levin referenced the video message that Savannah and siblings, Annie and Camron Guthrie, released, pleading for their mom’s safe return.

“Right, this was roughly 24-hours before the initial deadline,” Latibeaudiere said.

“We assumed that when we were working this morning,” Levin added. “But 5 p.m. was the deadline. There is a second deadline,” he revealed. “We’re not going to say now why there’s a second deadline, but something is supposed to change if they don’t pay the money by the first deadline, but the second deadline is much more important.”

A staffer interrupted the two with new information, causing them to pivot.

“So, the FBI just revealed some things about the letter we received that we have not talked about yet,” Levin continued. “That second deadline is Monday — they’ve just announced that as well. We’re not going to say what gets triggered on each deadline, but the first one, the demands change, and the second one is much more serious.”

Also Thursday, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!