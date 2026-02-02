Cher Derails Grammys Finale With Embarrassing Mix-Up as She Names Luther Vandross as Winner

Music icon Cher left the 2026 Grammys finale in chaos after walking off-stage mid-flow – forcing a damage-control intervention from host Trevor Noah – and mistakenly naming the late soul singer Luther Vandross as winner of Record of the Year.

Cher had just been bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday night, giving a speech to attendees to cheers and applause, when she concluded: “Thank you. I guess I’m supposed to walk off now. All right.”

As she began her walk to the stage exit, Noah appeared, summoning her back to remind her she was also presenting the Grammy award for Record of the Year.

“You can see I wanted to get off the stage,” she joked.

A tape rolled listing the nominees before the broadcast returned to Cher on-stage, holding the envelope containing the winner’s name.

“And the Grammy goes to…” Cher began, before stopping short and holding for an awkward pause. “Oh! They told me it was gonna be on the prompter.”

Realizing the envelope in her hand was, in fact, the point, she opened it and delivered the night’s most surreal line: “Luther Vandross!”

Vandross, who died in 2005, was not the actual winner, rather it was Kendrick Lamar for his hit song Luther, featuring SZA.

Realizing her error as the crowd cheers, Cher called out: “Oh no, Kendrick Lamar!”

Lamar laughed it off as he stood and took the stage, grasping the mix-up immediately. The song was named for Vandross, whom Lamar went on to thank in his speech.

