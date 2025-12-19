The Trump Administration was hit with sharp criticism over the amount of redacted information in the newly released files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.

The Department of Justice posted documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act on its website Friday afternoon in accordance with the midnight deadline set by the statute signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.

As scores of viewers began to sift through the latest document dump– numbering almost four thousand files– many reacted with outrage over the amount of blacked out information.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones that the level of blackout was necessary to protect victims, blaming the Trump administration’s failure to release all of the files in time for the deadline on the need for redactions.

“I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks, so today, several hundred thousand, and then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more,” Blanche said. “There’s a lot of eyes looking at these and we want to make sure that when we do produce the materials we are producing, that we are protecting every single victim.”

Blanche’s reasoning proved unconvincing to many.

Conservative Bill Kristol voiced his anger over the redactions in a series of tweets, speculating as to whether Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), who lead the push to release the files, should call the House back into session to push for a more transparent release.

“In light of the Epstein Blackout, shouldn’t Khanna and Massie demand Johnson call the House back into session? (If he won’t, can they somehow hijack the pro forma session scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 23?) And Senators should make a similar demand of Thune,” he wrote.

In light of the Epstein Blackout, shouldn’t Khanna and Massie demand Johnson call the House back into session? (If he won’t, can they somehow hijack the pro forma session scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 23?) And Senators should make a similar demand of Thune. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 19, 2025

I feel bad for the guys at Justice. I have the same problem with my old not very good printer—sometimes it just decides to print pages black! I recommend unplugging it and plugging it back in. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 19, 2025

If I can adapt Hegel: The Epstein files seem to be the night in which all pages are black. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 19, 2025

Rep. Nellie Pou (D-NJ) sarcastically quoted the Trump administration’s frequent claim that it is “the most transparent administration in history,” along with a photograph of an entirely redacted page.

“The most transparent administration in history” pic.twitter.com/a3qI3yjUvx — Rep. Nellie Pou (@RepNellie) December 19, 2025

Progressive outlet MeidasTouch dually slammed the release, calling the move “the most disgusting cover up in American history.”

This Epstein files "release" is the most disgusting cover up in American history — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 19, 2025

Journalists Aaron Parnas and Andrew Prokop also noted the prevalence of blackout, with Prokop joking that “this release will answer every question people still have about this scandal.”

The documents are heavily redacted. Emphasis on heavily. https://t.co/FScHoFQRT8 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 19, 2025

Having now opened dozens of Epstein files that look like this, I can now confidently assess that this release will answer every question people still have about this scandal pic.twitter.com/86bzivFKMr — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) December 19, 2025

Below are some more reactions:

The Trump administration’s release of the Epstein grand jury documents are entirely redacted. It’s 119 pages of just black rectangles. pic.twitter.com/okCxqifBhN — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 19, 2025

Epstein files: Entire 119-page grand jury document redacted. pic.twitter.com/nQK7Gh2sLg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 19, 2025

One of the Epstein files almost ENTIRELY REDACTED https://t.co/UsqOARc9fd pic.twitter.com/SIDRXYAdev — RT (@RT_com) December 19, 2025

BREAKING: The Redacted Epstein files have been released. The First file I opened, here are 4 of the pages: pic.twitter.com/DSuhkbxH2l — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 19, 2025