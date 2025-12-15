Trump Announces He’s Suing the BBC ‘Very Soon’: Put ‘Terrible Words’ In My Mouth

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he planned to file suit against the British Broadcasting Corporation within the next couple of days.

The legal action has to do with a Panorama episode that spliced together parts of Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse.

The BBC took one of Trump’s statements, where he said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” and spliced part of it with other comments.

The final version heard by British audiences was, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol…and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”

Trump told Fox News that his speech had been “butchered” by the BBC in a way that “defrauded” viewers.

The BBC apologized for the edits and agreed it gave “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.” The BBC also agreed never to re-air the segment again.

However, the BBC did not agree to Trump’s demands for compensation.

Trump’s lawyers had threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion in damages unless the corporation agreed to all of Trump’s terms.

“I’m suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth, literally,” Trump announced from the Oval Office on Monday. “They put words in my mouth. They had me saying things that I never said — coming out. I guess they used A.I. or something like that. So, we’ll be bringing that lawsuit. A lot of people are asking, ‘When are you bringing that lawsuit?’ Even the media can’t believe that one.”

Trump continued, “They actually put terrible words in my mouth having to do with January 6th that I did not say — and there are beautiful words that I said, right? The beautiful words talking about patriotism and all of the good things that I said — they didn’t say that — but they put terrible words. They actually have me speaking with words that I never said and they got caught because I believe somebody at BBC said this is so bad it has to be reported. That’s called fake news so we will be filing that suit probably this afternoon or tomorrow morning.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.