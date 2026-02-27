Trump Bans Federal Govt From Using ‘RADICAL LEFT’ AI Model Amid Battle Over Mass Surveillance Concerns

President Donald Trump has banned the federal government from using Anthropic’s artificial intelligence technology after the company’s CEO Dario Amodei said “No” to the Pentagon’s request for full access.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly gave Amodei an ultimatum this week, to either give him total access to its AI model or “face harsh penalties,” Axios reported.

Amodei, however, said he could not in good conscience comply with the Pentagon’s demands for fear the technology could be used for mass surveillance or to create fully autonomous weapons.

Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social Friday, “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS!”

Trump added, “That decision belongs to YOUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF, and the tremendous leaders I appoint to run our Military,” continuing:

The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY. Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again! There will be a Six Month phase out period for Agencies like the Department of War who are using Anthropic’s products, at various levels. Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow. WE will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

CNBC technology reporter Kate Rooney told MS NOW that the company was still trying to negotiate with the Pentagon before Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline but that the government had given “their last and final offer.”

“The red lines [Amodei] talks about and he says in a statement, they’re basically around autonomous weapons… and domestic surveillance. So they have really pushed back on that…but administration officials have been stepping up the criticism and pushing back on the other side of it.”

Rooney said Hegseth’s number-two at the Defense Department, Emil Michael, called Amodei a “liar with a god complex” who “essentially wants to control the US military.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said earlier on Friday he agrees with Anthropic’s “red lines.” “We have long believed that AI should not be used for mass surveillance or autonomous lethal weapons, and that humans should remain in the loop for high-stakes automated decisions. These are our main red lines,” Altman wrote in a memo obtained by Axios.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

