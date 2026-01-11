Looks like President Donald Trump is doing a little resume-building.

Submitted without a comment to his Truth Social a little after 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night, the president posted a screengrab of what looks like his Wikipedia page, but directly under his official photo is the title, “Acting President of Venezuela.”

The post comes a little over a week after the president ordered a Delta Force strike in the South American country, a sophisticated operation that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

Afterwards, Delcy Rodríguez — Maduro’s vice president — became Venezuela’s acting president.

Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity last week that he will allow elections to take place in Venezuela “eventually,” but first, “We’re gonna rebuild the oil and the oil infrastructure.”

Trump also later revealed that he tipped off oil companies about his plans prior to the invasion.