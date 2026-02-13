Trump Bombarded With New Polls Showing Voters Say Biden Was Better

President Donald Trump got a painful reality check when a raft of new polls showed more voters now say he’s doing a worse job than former President Joe Biden did — a reversal since the beginning of his second term.

In the year since Trump was inaugurated for the second time, the president has been hit by any number of negative polls that prompted angry reactions and at least one threat of legal action. CNN’s survey at the one-year mark found that 58 percent of Americans considered the term a “failure” at that point.

Just this week, the president’s approval dipped to 36 percent in the latest Associated Press poll, and Axios flagged a trio of polls that show Biden’s presidency making a comeback when compared to Trump’s:

President Trump has become so politically toxic that voters now say Joe Biden — whose unpopularity forced him into early retirement — did a better job as president, according to three new polls. Why it matters: One year in, Trump has squandered virtually every advantage that won him the presidency. The White House has nine months to turn the ship around before a potential midterm wipeout for Republicans. Zoom in: Three national surveys point to the same alarming trend for a president who’s done everything in his power to erase his predecessor’s legacy. Harvard CAPS/Harris (Jan. 28–29): Mark Penn’s polling firm found that 51% of registered voters say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 49% who say he’s doing better.

Rasmussen Reports (Feb. 2–4): The Trump-friendly pollster is fending off MAGA criticism after finding that 48% of likely voters say Biden did a better job as president, compared with 40% who chose Trump. Another 8% said the two presidents have performed “about the same.”

YouGov/Economist (Feb. 6–9): This survey found that 46% of U.S. adults say Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, compared with 40% who say he’s doing better. Another 7% said “about the same.”

That first result represents an 18-point swing since the same poll was taken last February and 58 percent said Trump was doing a better job than Biden, versus 40 percent who said Biden was better.

