Trump Busts Out Weird Sound Effects in Autopen Rant — And Admits to Having Used Autopen

President Donald Trump busted out some bizarre sound effects as he ranted about what he calls the illegal use of an autopen by former President Joe Biden — while also admitting he has used the device as well.

Trump has long pursued the evidence-free conspiracy theory that President Biden’s aides used the autopen without his knowledge, even ordering an investigation earlier this year.

The president gave a speech at the House GOP member retreat on Tuesday morning — the 5th anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol — during which he riffed on his false claims of a “rigged” election that inspired the riot.

In another passage, Trump ranted about the autopen, admitting to using the device “very little” in the past while insisting that his predecessor’s automated signatures are invalid:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And by the way, you ought to make a big deal out of the autopen. The autopen was your precedent. Because most of the things were signed by autopen, and you’re not allowed to do that. I signed very little–. Now I just sign everything because it’s just so crazy. But you know, like I had the other day, we elevated a general to four stars. I think you should sign that. Yeah, that’s a big deal. A general did a great job, was elevated to four sta–. And I had the gentleman, and I signed it in front of him, held it up. You know, you gotta sign it. You can’t give it to an autopen. And you can always tell an auto-pen. One thing, it has two little tiny dots, you know that? Two little dots, do you know what that’s from? Two pins. They go bing, pow, bing pow. They’re wonderful things. But you gotta sign it, and the laws, you have to sign it if somebody’s you know telling the autopen person, he has to be authorized by the president of the United States. Well, he wasn’t. The guy barely knew the president. How many times did he just speak to the president, right? He said two. And they just spoke about the weather. It was like this. But he was never authorized to sign. And I think it’s what is it 95% of the things were signed by autopen. You can tell because the autopen is a nice plain signature and his signature is a mess. The only thing he signed was, which is nice, was Hunter’s pardon. No, that’s the only thing that we can find that he signed, most of it he didn’t sign.

Just a month and a half ago, seven of Trump’s pardons were deleted and replaced on the Justice Department’s website when social media users pointed out the signatures were identical.

Watch above via Fox News.