‘You Feel Safe!’ Trump Raves Over Sight of ‘Beautiful’ Soldiers in DC

President Donald Trump hailed Washington D.C. as “safe” and the restaurant business as “booming” as he raved at the sight of “beautiful” soldiers stationed in the city while addressing House Republicans at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday.

As lawmakers prepared to discuss the party’s agenda for 2026, the president paid tribute to Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), whose death was announced hours earlier, and celebrated the achievements of the last year – among them his decision to deploy the National Guard in the city and federalize the police force.

Speaking to lawmakers, Trump delighted in the “beautiful” soldiers on the streets as he made a case for them remaining in the city:

You’re living in one of the safest cities in the country. It’s a great thing. You can walk to the restaurants, restaurants were all booming. New restaurants – they were all closing! You wouldn’t have had a restaurant. And I don’t know about you but to me those soldiers standing there look so good. I’m not going to feel safe walking down the street without them, I don’t think you would either, even though we took out so many criminals I just feel better, to me they’re beautiful. I look at these soldiers and ya feel safe. You feel safe. I don’t think even if we took them out, even if the crime wasn’t much it would definitely be more.

According to Axios, violent crime in Washington, D.C. fell for the second consecutive year in 2025, extending a sharp decline from the city’s post-pandemic peak. The outlet reported on Monday that homicides declined by 32% year-over-year, with the city recording 127 murders in 2025, down from 274 in 2023.

Overall violent crime fell 29%, driven by steep reductions in robberies and sex abuse, alongside more modest declines in assaults involving dangerous weapons.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to falling crime as proof of his intervention’s success, declaring D.C. a “totally safe city” last weekend and claiming there had been no murders for “six, seven months.” Axios, however, noted that city data contradicts that claim, showing five homicides in December alone.

