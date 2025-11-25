Trump Calls BS on His Own Administration During Wild Riff on Crime at Turkey Pardon

President Donald Trump cast doubt on his own administration’s reporting as he went on a wild riff about crime during the annual White House Turkey Pardon ceremony.

Among the many traditions surrounding Thanksgiving, there are several that are particular to politics: the preparations for arguments with family members, the vows not to argue, even the estrangement over politics that has crept in over the years, and the politics of dinner prices.

Then there’s the presidential turkey pardon, an event that is normally the occasion for light-hearted jokes — some lighter than others — and puns galore.

Trump took to the newly-renovated Rose Garden/Patio of the White House on Tuesday afternoon to perform the 2025 Turkey Pardon ceremony, during which things took on more of an edge.

In one chunk of his remarks, Trump repeatedly cracked that he didn’t quite believe his own Department of Homeland Security that there were “zero” crossings at the Southern border — but still said he was “proud” of the numbers:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And they really are they’re like record-setting– I’ve never seen a turkey that big before. Are they violent at all? Will they attack as I walk over because if they were I’ll say right up here. But as you know we’re a tough on crime administration we are tough on crime–. You know our border had zero people coming in for the last seven months, right? Zero. I mean, even I find that hard to believe to be — they had millions and millions of people pour into our border–. From prisons, from mental institutions, gang members, drug dealers. They poured into our country like we were stupid people. We’re not stupid people anymore. But nobody’s ever seen anything, the job that they’ve done on the Tom Homan. Kristi Noem, the whole group, the job they’ve done on the board is almost like a miracle. We have — and the people that make these statistics that said “zero,” they’ve said zero for the last seven months. I can’t — it has to be like a few people got in, but they say zero. And they’re radical-left Democrats that do the scoring. So I can’t imagine they did that for us. The truth is… We have no people coming into our country illegally. It’s an amazing statistic, and I’m very proud of it. And we have the most people working in the United States today, by far, than we ever had in the history of our country. So those are all good numbers.

