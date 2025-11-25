Trump Declares Biden’s ‘Autopen’ Turkey Pardons ‘Invalid’ at Thanksgiving Ceremony

President Donald Trump declared that ex-President Joe Biden’s pardons for two turkeys last year were “totally invalid” because Biden used the autopen to sign their clemency papers.

The president, during the White House’s annual Turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday, could not stop himself from mocking Biden over his use of the autopen, which has been one of his go-to jokes over the last year.

“He used an autopen last year for the turkey’s pardon[s], so I have the official duty to determine, and I have determined last year’s turkey pardons are totally invalid,” Trump said, drawing some laughs from the assembled crowd.

The president then moved on from clowning “Sleepy” Biden to his son, Hunter Biden.

“As are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned, other than, uhh, where’s Hunter?” Trump said, drawing a couple more chuckles. “No, Hunter’s was good. That was the one pardon, Pam [Bondi], that was good, right? The rest of them are all invalid. I don’t know what the hell you’re going to do about that.”

Trump then said he was pardoning the two turkeys, named “Peach” and “Blossom,” that Biden pardoned last year.

“They were on their way to be processed — in other words, to be killed, Trump said.

Thankfully, he located them and “saved them in the nick of time.”

The president then moved back to pardoning the two “handsome” turkeys of the day, who were dubbed “Gobble” and “Waddle.”

His dig about the autopen comes after Trump hung a portrait of the autopen at the White House in September. The picture is wedged between two framed images of Trump, in a line of presidential portraits.

Biden’s autopen has been a running joke — and a source of irritation — for Trump since returning to office. The mechanical device, which replicates a person’s signature, was reportedly used to sign numerous official documents during Biden’s presidency — a common practice in the executive office. Trump has since claimed it raises concerns over whether the former president personally oversaw the use of his signature.

In March, Fox News reported its digital team “examined more than 20 Biden-era executive orders documented on the Federal Register’s office between 2021 and 2024 and found each had the same signature.”

The president, in a Truth Social post in June, made it clear he was not a fan of Biden’s autopen.

“With the exception of the RIGGED PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020, THE AUTOPEN IS THE BIGGEST POLITICAL SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY!!!” the president said.

Watch above via Fox News.