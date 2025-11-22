Bill Maher calls out Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, over her “ultimatum” to Trump-voting relatives. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.” pic.twitter.com/fO0Z3Hx75d — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) November 22, 2025

Bill Maher called out Molly McNearney, the wife of Jimmy Kimmel, over her cutting off relatives after giving them an “ultimatum” over President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s Real Time, Maher torched liberals who believe in cutting MAGA-supporting family and friends out of their lives.

“Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and head writer, went public on this topic recently, so I feel it’s fair to comment, respectfully, in public,” Maher said.

McNearney, the co-head writer and executive producer of her husband’s late-night show, went on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast earlier this month where she said she has sympathy for Trump-supporting family members “deliberately being misinformed every day.”

She added that her husband is “fighting” Trump every day, making those relationships even more complicated. Kimmel is a vocal critic of Trump, and the president has taken public shots at the late-night host too and even called for him to be taken off the air.

“To me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family,” McNearney said, revealing she’s lost relationships with family members.

After trying to convince family members not to vote for Trump, McNearney said she grew closer to those she was “aligned” with.

“I’ve definitely pulled in closer with the family that I feel more aligned with. And I hate that this has happened,” she said. “Part of me goes, ‘Don’t let politics get in the way.’ But to me, this isn’t politics. It’s truly values. And we’re not aligned anymore.”

Maher saw no real logic in the move by McNearney and argued it represents a bigger problem on the left.

“She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump, and some still didn’t obey, so you know,” he said, then running his hand across his neck.

“Ultimatums,” he added, rightly make people rethink the person giving the ultimatum before they rethink their politics.

“Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum. Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you,” Maher said.

He wrapped up by pointing to purists like McNearney as the reason former Vice President Kamala Harris lost in 2024 and why we now having a second helping of MAGA in the White House.

“Write a top ten list to yourself where you try to imagine ten reasons why 77 million Americans didn’t want to trust you with taking power, and I say that as someone who votes Democratic,” he said. “As I like to remind my very pure friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why she lost.”

Watch above via HBO.