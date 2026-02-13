Trump Channels Sherlock Holmes When Confronted With Nancy Guthrie Kidnap Theory

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump blurted out a statement worthy of Hercule Poirot or Sherlock Holmes when a reporter confronted him with a theory about the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, mother of beloved journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Ms. Guthrie went missing almost two weeks ago in a case that quickly turned into a kidnapping investigation, complete with ransom demands, with Hollywood tabloid TMZ the recipient of multiple messages from the alleged kidnappers.

There have been many dramatic developments, including the recovery of disturbing video surveillance footage and the arrest of a man who was later released.

Trump departed the White House Friday afternoon en route to Fort Bragg ahead of a long weekend at his Mar-a-lago resort. In Texas, he gave a speech to military families that included many familiar touches.

Before he left for Texas, the president answered questions on the North Lawn of the White House as he prepared to board Marine One, including several involving the case. IN one exchange he praised the “progress” made by the FBI, and in another he offered two possibilities about the identity of the suspect or suspects:

REPORTER: Why hasn’t the FBI taken over the Nancy Guthrie case as the lead investigator? Do you have any updates on how it’s going? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, they took it over originally. You know, it was a local case originally, and they didn’t want to let go of it, which is fine. It’s up to them. It’s really up to the communities. But ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think, you know, progress has been made. … REPORTER: Do you think the cartels are at all involved in Nancy Guthrie’s case, or another nation state, potentially? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You can’t say that yet, it’s a little bit early. But it’s, uh… Somebody either do what they were doing very well or they were rank amateurs. Either way. It’s not a good situation.

