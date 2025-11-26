Trump Comically Explains His Much-Derided Peace Plan Was Only ‘Concept’ Of a Plan

President Donald Trump used a much-derided phrase to describe the 28-point peace plan that was rejected by many Republicans and others as a “Russian wish list.”

The president lashed out after the leaked plan was widely criticized, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s did confirm that “The peace proposal was authored by the U.S. It is offered as a strong framework for ongoing negotiations. It is based on input from the Russian side. But it is also based on previous and ongoing input from Ukraine.”

The president emerged into the press cabin aboard Air Force One Tuesday night en route to Mar-a-lago for the long Thanksgiving weekend and took questions from reporters for about ten minutes.

In one exchange, Trump was asked about the 28-point plan, and said it was “not a plan” but rather a “concept” — echoing another quote that became a laugh line during the 2024 campaign:

REPORTER: So when it comes to ceding land to Russia, is that still on the table, or has that changed? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, they’re talking about going land both ways and trying to clean up a border. You know, you can’t go through the middle of a house. You can’t get through the middle of the highway. So they’re trying to work something. It’s a complicated process. Doesn’t go that quickly. REPORTER: (INAUDIBLE) the US security guarantees and… PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, we’re working that out with Europe. Europe will be largely involved in that. We’re working it out with you. Europe really wants to see it end if possible. REPORTER: There were a lot of Republicans who felt that the first plan, first 28-point plan was too favorable to Russia. Have you changed your mind? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, that was just a map, all that was is a map. That was not a plan, it was a concept. And from there, they’re taking each one of the 28 points and then you get down to 22 points. A lot of them were solved, and actually very favorably solved. So we’ll see how– we’ll see what happens.

Watch above via The White House.